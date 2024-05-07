"Who farted?": Anthony Edwards' hilarious moment on T'Wolves bench emerges online

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 106-90 on Tuesday at the Ball Arena, Nuggets home court. However, Anthony Edwards and Co. shared a funny moment during the second half of the game.

Edwards was even seen laughing on the sideline at one point. If you read his lips carefully in the video posted by @iamalmostlegend on X, Edwards supposedly smelled something foul and enquired about the culprit.

“Who farted?” Edwards was supposedly heard saying.

But no one appears to have confessed to the crime.

Anthony Edwards and T’Wolves dominate Game 2 in Denver

The defending champions are facing a daunting task down 0-2 after dropping their first two home games. The Wolves controlled the game from wire to wire and set the pace with their suffocating defense.

They grabbed the game with a 43-18 first-half run, which Edwards barely contributed to. Minnesota had a 61-35 lead at halftime. Minnesota is now 6-0 in these playoffs.

The Nuggets shot just 29-of-83 from the field. Denver found no success on offense, and the Wolves did not even have their defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert on the floor. He was at home for the birth of his son.

Minnesota won with a balanced attack on offense as well. Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns led the way with 27 points each. Edwards shot 11-of-17, while Towns went 10-of-15.

Two other Wolves hit double figures in scoring. Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 14 points each off the bench. Both players also made defensive impacts as Reid had four blocks and Alexander-Walker swatted three away. The Wolves had 11 steals and 12 blocks total.

Neither team shot that well from the perimeter in the defensive-minded game. The Nuggets were 9-of-30 from 3-point range and Minnesota was 9-of-14.

Minnesota got Jamal Murray frustrated early and often. The star guard even threw a heating pad on the floor in an outburst. Murray finished with eight points in 36 minutes. He did not speak to the media following the game.

MVP Nikola Jokic was held to 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting with 16 rebounds and eight assists. Six of Jokic’s rebounds were on the offensive end, which marked a lone bright spot for the Nuggets offense. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 20 points.

Denver has lost two games in a row for the second time this season. The defending champions will now need to steal at least one game in Minnesota to extend the series. Game 3 will be in Minnesota on Friday night at the Target Center.