Who is the fastest NBA player to reach 10,000 career points? Closer look as Luka Doncic adds another milestone

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic made NBA history during the Mavs’ Christmas night road matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Late in the first quarter, Doncic surpassed 10,000 career points. It took him just 358 games to do so, making him the fastest to reach the mark since Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Doncic entered Monday’s contest needing just 11 points to reach 10,000 points. He did so very quickly, nailing a deep 3-pointer to hit the milestone just over seven minutes into the game.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Doncic tied NBA legend Bob McAdoo for the seventh-fewest games needed to reach 10,000 points. NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain holds the record, as he needed just 236 games to reach the mark.

Outside of Jordan and Chamberlain, the only other players who scored 10,000 points in fewer games than Doncic are Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and George Gervin. All of those players have long since retired. So, Doncic reached the milestone faster than any active player.

Additionally, all of the players ahead of Doncic on the list are widely considered to be among the greatest players in NBA history. So, the 24-year-old joined some esteemed company on Monday.

Luka Doncic becomes sixth-youngest player to score 10,000 career points

In addition to needing the seventh-fewest games to score 10,000 points, Luka Doncic also became the sixth-youngest to do so. As of Monday, Doncic is 24 years and 300 days old.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, the only players who achieved the milestone at a younger age are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady.

All five of those players are either Hall of Famers or are considered locks to be inducted into the Hall of Fame upon their retirement. So, all indications point toward Doncic being on track for a Hall of Fame career.

Additionally, Doncic is already the Mavs’ sixth all-time leading scorer. Given that he probably hasn’t even reached his prime yet, there’s no telling how many more records he will set over the coming seasons.

