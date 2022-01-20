"Who are you going to be tonight? Shaq? Dirk?" - Tyrese Maxey opens up about his amusing pre-game conversation with Joel Embiid before he dropped 50 points against the Orlando Magic

Following the Philadelphia 76ers' 123-110 win against the Orlando Magic, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had nothing but praise for superstar teammate Joel Embiid.

In conversation with the Philadelphia 76ers team reporter Lauren Rosen, Maxey shed light on Embiid's recent string of dominant performances. When discussing the conversation he had with the Cameroonian big man prior to the game, Maxey revealed the amusing nature of their exchange.

"A fan. I was a fan. It was amazing to watch…I was messing with him before the game, ‘Who are you going to be tonight? Shaq? Dirk?’ He was like, ‘I’m going to be Joel.'"

Joel Embiid put on a show Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, equalling his career-high of 50 points. Embiid also had 12 rebounds on what was an extremely efficient 17-23 shooting from the field. What makes his performance even more impressive is the fact that he recorded his tally in only 27 minutes of playing time.

As Embiid and the 76ers look to keep their momentum going as we head into the midway point of the season, the team can be buoyed by the fact their superstar is supported by players such as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey.

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to climb the Eastern Conference rankings, the team now finds itself half a game outside of the fifth seed. Going 8-2 in their last 10 games, the 76ers will look to Joel Embiid to lead the franchise to another playoff appearance.

Is Joel Embiid the most dominant big man in the NBA?

Joel Embiid scores off a dunk

Embiid has been on a hot streak since his return from his run-in with COVID in early November. In that time frame, Joel Embiid has made a strong claim for being not only an MVP candidate, but perhaps the most dominant big man in the league.

While there are many who could rightfully argue that the likes of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo should be favored in that conversation, Embiid has been nothing short of a force of nature in the 76ers' run through January and many around the league have begun to take notice.

Dating back to December 26th, in a span of 12-games since, Embiid has recorded averages of 33.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game with incredible efficiency in shooting from the field. In that time, the 76ers have also enjoyed a 10-2 record with Embiid leading the way.

Just to add to the hype around his spectacular run, Embiid has also recorded 30+ point outings in 11 of those 12 games. The only game where he didn't hit that mark was during a solid 25-point performance in a win against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid's showcase against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday also puts him in elite company. He now finds himself alongside Wilt Chamberlain on the list of the only players to have recorded multiple 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the argument about Joel Embiid being the most dominant big man in the league would likely lead to heated debate, as long as Nikola Jokic is still playing in the NBA. The fact remains that Embiid is playing inspiring basketball as he carries his Philadelphia 76ers team this season.

Facing off against the LA Clippers in their next game, the 27-year old center will look to continue his dominant run and deliver another win for his team.

