Who is Grant Williams' girlfriend? Taking a closer look at the Celtics star's personal life

Grant Williams was roasted by Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in last year's ESPY Awards. Williams also turned heads during the show due to the woman he was with throughout the night. Let's take a look at the Boston Celtics forward's personal life.

Williams was born and raised in Houston, Texas, with his mother Teresa Johnson working for NASA as an electrical engineer. He went to Providence Day School in North Carolina and earned a degree in business at the University of Tennessee as a student-athlete.

According to several reports, the 24-year-old forward is now single and not dating anyone. He's focused on his NBA career and not in a relationship. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason, which means he can sign for any team and the Celtics can match any offers.

Despite not being in a relationship, Grant Williams brought a date at last year's ESPY Awards. Williams was with a woman Gentry Hopkins during the ceremony, as well as the after party hosted by Steph Curry. Hopkins was present when Curry roasted Williams during the awards show.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hopkins also went to the University of Tennessee. She was part of the Volunteers' cheerleading squad that won the 2020 UDA Pom National Championship and 2021 UDA Game Day National Championship.

Hopkins is now back in school taking her MBA degree at Belmont University in Nashville.

Grant Williams confident about Celtics' chances of forcing Game 7

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics was the scapegoat for many when the Miami Heat took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Williams provoked Jimmy Butler in Game 2 when he talked trash at the Heat superstar and even went head-to-head with him literally.

Butler led the Heat to a win in Game 2, as well as Game 3 back in Miami, to put the Celtics on the brink of elimination. However, Boston have battled back in Game 4 and 5 to cut the Heat's series lead to 3-2 heading into Game 6 in South Beach.

After Boston's easy 110-97 win in Game 5, Williams was confident about their chances of forcing a historic Game 7.

"You have to play harder," Williams told Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. "You have to play hard as heck and that's our job. ... "We got to do our job and make sure we get back here. That's the number one goal — take care of the next game. One game at a time, we can't look too far ahead."

