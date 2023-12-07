Who Is The Boston Celtics Head Coach?

Joe Mazzulla is the head coach of the Boston Celtics. Mazzulla first joined the franchise as an assistant in 2019 before replacing Ime Udoka as the interim head coach in 2020. In his rookie season, he led the team to the Eastern Conference finals, where Boston lost to the Miami Heat in seven games.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mazzulla has three years and $14 million left on his current deal with the franchise, while president of basketball operations Brad Stevens views him as the ideal coach to lead the squad to a record 18th title.

At 35, Joe Mazzulla is one of the NBA's youngest head coaches, but his coaching career started 12 years ago. Before moving to the Celtics as an assistant, he coached in college (2011-2019) and the G League (2016-17).

Fast forward to today, he has his sights set on winning his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla names turnovers as No. 1 reason for Boston Celtics' loss to the Indiana Pacers

Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics failed to reach the final stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Celtics were in control in the first half against the Indiana Pacers, but a third-quarter collapse allowed the Pacers to take over and eventually win 122-112 on Monday and reach the semi-finals.

Mazzulla named turnovers as the major reason his team missed out on the opportunity to go all the way in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

"Our turnovers," Mazzulla said, according to Sports Illustrated. "It's hard to withstand 18 turnovers and six turnovers, and so when you turn the ball over, you just let them get out in transition. And I just thought we lost on our offensive purpose; we didn't take care of the ball, and I think we had seven turnovers in the third quarter. And so when you do that against that team, they make you pay.

"Well, I mean, it goes back to your offense and defense are connected, and so if you turn the ball over, your defense isn't gonna be as good. So, I thought our turnovers led to their transition, and I thought we lost our angles."

The Boston Celtics (15-5) have been playing well on both ends this season. They have the best record in the East and the second-best in the entire league, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) by one game.