Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 6, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. The regular season resumes after three straight days due to the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament knockout rounds. On that note, let's look at the preview for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 6.

It's the 133rd regular season matchup between the Timberwolves and Spurs, as well as the second one this season. The Spurs have dominated the all-time matchup with 93 wins against Minnesota's 39.

However, the Timberwolves have been more successful in most recent seasons. They have won seven of the last 10 games against San Antonio dating back to Jan. 10, 2021. Minnesota got the 117-110 win on their first meeting of the season last Nov. 10.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs is set for Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN, Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southwest-San Antonio.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-526) vs Spurs (+400)

Spread: Timberwolves -11 (-109) vs Spurs +11 (-114)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -116 (u224.5) vs Spurs -105 (o224.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 15-4. They also have the best record in the entire NBA following the Boston Celtics' loss on Monday night. They enter Wednesday's game on a four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are at the bottom of the West standings with an awful 3-16 record. They are on a 14-game losing skid, with their last win coming last Nov. 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Victor Wembanyama remains impressive, but his performances have not resulted in wins.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs predicted lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves have four injured players for Wednesday's matchup, including starters Anthony Edwards and Jade McDaniels. If Edwards, who is questionable due to a hip injury, is unable to play, head coach Chris Finch will likely use a starting five of Mike Conley, Troy Brown Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have two players listed as probable – Zach Collins and Devin Vassell. Both players are expected to play against the Timberwolves, so they'll be joined by Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Karl-Anthony Towns has an over/under of 22.5 points, which is slightly above his season average of 22.2 points per game. Towns will be favored to go over if Anthony Edwards misses Wednesday's matchup. He has gone over 22.5 points in his last two games.

Victor Wembanyama is slightly favored to go under 18.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points per game this season and has gone over 18.5 points in four of his last five contests.

Rudy Gobert has an over/under of 11.5 rebounds, which is slightly under his season average of 11.6 rebounds per game. Gobert is heavily favored to go over 11.5 rebounds since he has gone over it in three straight games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are heavily favored to get the win over the San Antonio Spurs. If Anthony Edwards misses the game, it might not be a bad idea to bet on the Spurs.

Nevertheless, oddsmakers are still favoring the Timberwolves to win on Wednesday and cover the spread. The total will likely go over even though the total has gone under in four of the last six games involving the Timberwolves.

