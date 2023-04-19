Who is Jaren Jackson Jr.’s dad? Taking a closer look at the Grizzlies star’s personal and professional life

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s dad, Jaren Jackson, was a former NBA player who played for nine teams in 12 seasons. He was part of the San Antonio Spurs’ 1999 championship-winning team.

Jackson played four years of college basketball at Georgetown University, where he was valued for his defense and shooting. He averaged 7.5 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.2 APG and 1.0 SPG in 130 games for the Hoyas.

Jaren Jackson Sr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. A family reunion in San Antonio

“JJJ’s” dad, however, wasn’t picked by any team in the 1989 draft but was eventually signed by the New Jersey Nets. He played 28 games, playing just 5.7 minutes per game and averaging 2.4 PPG.

The following season, he left the NBA to play for the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and World Basketball League (WBL).

In 1991, the Golden State Warriors gave Jaren Jackson another chance, but he played just five games. Jackson signed with the LA Clippers in 1992 and had his best year yet in the NBA. He played 34 games off the bench and averaged 5.2 PPG and 2.0 RPG.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s dad had another one-season deal in 1993, this time with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was once again sparingly used, seeing action at just 6.4 MPG in 29 games. From Portland, he went to Philly and played just 21 games for the 76ers.

Jackson Sr.’s stint with the Houston Rockets during the 1995-96 season saw him play just four times, the worst of his career. It was during his time with the Washington Bullets in 1996-97 that his career picked up.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s father played 75 games in Washington, averaging 5.0 PPG and 1.8 RPG in 15.1 MPG. The elder Jackson’s performance with the Bullets paved the way for his time in San Antonio, where he played for four seasons.

In his first year with the Spurs, Jackson Sr. played 82 games, easily the most of his career. He averaged 8.8 PPG, 2.6 RPG and 1.9 APG in 27.1 MPG, which are all career-high numbers.

In 1999, he went to the NBA Finals and was a crucial part of the Spurs’ first championship behind Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

Jackson stayed in San Antonio for three more years after winning the title, then signed with the Orlando Magic for a year before retiring.

Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to get better

Jaren Jackson Jr. was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies as the fourth pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. “JJJ” played one season for Michigan State in college and averaged 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 3.0 BPG.

Jackson Jr. was considered to be one of the best defensive big men to come out of college hoops. He also had the potential to be a solid shooter from behind the arc after averaging 39.6% from deep.

The former Spartan lived up to his reputation as a defensive-minded big with solid outside shooting. Over the last two years, he has arguably become the NBA’s best rim protector. He is now a two-time blocks champion.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s offense has caught up to his defensive excellence. He is averaging a career high in points (18.6 PPG), rebounds (6.8 RPG) and blocks (3.0 RPG).

Ja Morant now has a bona fide co-superstar after “JJJ” earned his first All-Star selection. Yesterday, he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

