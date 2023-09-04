Who was Jay Mohr married to? All about his marriages and kids as actor ties the knot with Jeanie Buss

Jay Mohr married LA Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss over the weekend in Malibu, California. It is Mohr's third marriage while it was only Buss' second wedding.

The 53-year-old comedian was first married to Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2004. The couple had one child together, a son named Jackson, who was born in 2002. Chamberlain worked as a model and actress, known for her one-woman show called Next!

It was about her experiences as an actress and how hard it was to deal with auditions. She's also known for movies such as Paulie, Bikini Island and Plan B. Her most famous role was Tonya Van Pelt in an episode of the hit comedy Married... with Children.

Jay Mohr's second marriage was to actress Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018. They met on the set of the comedy-drama series Las Vegas. The couple had a son together named Meredith Daniel in 2011. They filed for divorce in May 2017 and it was finalized in August 2018.

Cox was mostly known for her roles in television shows such as Unhappily Ever After, The Norm Show, Las Vegas and Nikki. She also appeared in films like Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps. She retired from acting in 2010.

Mohr is a comedian, actor and radio show host. He began his career in 1990 and was a featured cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1995. He's known for his television roles in shows like Action, Family Guy, Last Comic Standing, Ghost Whisperer, Gary Unmarried and Suburgatory.

Jay Mohr and Jeanie Buss have been dating since 2017

Jay Mohr and Jeanie Buss went public about their relationship in 2021 but the couple began dating in 2017. They got engaged in December 2022 and were married nine months later. The beach wedding was a private ceremony attended by around 20 close friends and family members, with no LA Lakers players invited.

It's Buss' second wedding, having been married to Olympic gold medalist and volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993. She dated five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman for six months in the late 1990s.

Buss was in a long-term relationship with Phil Jackson from 1999 to 2016. They were even engaged for four years before breaking up. Despite the relationship not working out, Buss continued to ask Jackson for advice on how to run the Lakers along with general manager Rob Pelinka.

