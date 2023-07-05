Who is John Hammond? Exploring Orlando Magic's new senior advisor net worth & career

Orlando Magic GM John Hammond has agreed to take a step back and transition into an advisory position before heading into the 2023-24 NBA season. ESPN broke the news, which also revealed that the team has promoted Anthony Parker to General Manager, replacing Hammond.

Those in the know weren't surprised by the team's decision to promote Parker, with ESPN reporting that he has been a highly sought-after executive over the years. In the case of Hammond, he has had an impressive and successful career thus far, playing an integral role in drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks.

While not much is known about Hammond's net worth, or his career earnings as a GM, he recently signed an extension on his contract in early 2022. At the time, Magic CEO Alex Martins spoke about his impact on the team to NBA.com:

“Jeff (Weltman) and John (Hammond) have done a tremendous job of building our basketball operations infrastructure, while putting us in position to reach our ultimate goal. We certainly look forward to exciting days ahead.”

As Hammond transitions into life as an advisor, let's take a look back at John Hammond's career in the NBA.

Looking back at John Hammond's career with the NBA

John Hammond has held numerous positions around the NBA during his career. Back in 1990, Hammond started his career as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, working with the team through 1994.

He then transitioned to an assistant coaching role with the Detroit Pistons, where he also eventually held an assistant GM role as well. After a brief stint as an assistant coach with the LA Clippers for a year, he then made the jump to the front office.

During his seven-year tenure as GM of the Milwaukee Bucks, Hammond made significant strides in turning the team into a real playoff threat. In addition to being an integral part of the reason, the team drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo. It also drafted standout guard Brandon Jennings.

While his Bucks failed to win a playoff series under John Hammond, the team saw massive improvements, making the playoffs three times. Although they came up short of making a serious playoff run during his time with the team, his efforts earned him the 2010 NBA Executive of the Year award.

Hammond is even portrayed in Giannis Antetokounmpo's Rise movie, which features his ascent to NBA superstardom from humble beginnings in Greece.

