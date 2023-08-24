Who are Kobe Bryant's siblings? Looking at Lakers legend's family and more

Kobe Bryant's siblings have continued to keep the Hall of Famer's memory alive since the tragic helicopter crash that took his and his daughter's lives. On Thursday, the NBA community stopped to remember the five-time champ on his birthday.

Fans wondering "Who are Kobe Bryant's siblings?" may be surprised to find out that the Black Mamba has two sisters. That makes sense given his proud role as a "girl dad."

While the expectation is that great male athletes want to have sons, Bryant prided himself on being a girl dad, likely due to his relationship with his sisters. After growing up with his sisters, Sharia and Shayna, it all makes sense.

On what would have been the icon's 45th birthday, Sharia posted a touching message to her brother on Instagram:

"Your physical presence is missed every day, but your legacy will live on forever. Happy birthday Bean! Love you. ❤️🐍#oneofakind#unico 'You are responsible for how people remember you—or don’t. So don’t take it lightly.' -KB"

On the flip side, his sister Shayna doesn't seem to have a presence on social media.

Looking at Kobe Bryant's siblings and family growing up

Kobe Bryant and his two sisters were born to Joseph Washington Bryant and Pam Cox Bryant. Bryant's siblings are both older than him, with Sharia being the oldest and Shaya being the middle child.

His father was a collegiate standout with the La Salle Explorers, averaging 20.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He landed with the Golden State Warriors following the NBA draft, which inspired him and Pam Cox to get married in 1975.

While no details about his relationships with his sisters have been made public, he and his parents had a rough patch in their relationship.

According to reports, Kobe Bryant's parents weren't happy that he was dating a Caucasian woman, creating a rift between the two sides. His parents then decided to auction off some of his memorabilia, resulting in a lawsuit.

There have been no reports of how the situation impacted the relationship with Kobe Bryant's siblings.

In a 2016 ESPN interview, he spoke about his relationship with his parents:

“Our relationship is s**t. I say, ‘I’m going to buy you a very nice home,’ and the response is, ‘That’s not good enough?’ Then you’re selling my s**t?'"

While the interview took place several years before his death, there have been no updates about the relationship between Bryant and his parents before the crash.

