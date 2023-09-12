Who are Kysre Gondrezick parents? Looking at family of Kevin Porter Jr.'s girlfriend

Kevin Porter Jr.'s girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, was a victim of abuse recently as she reportedly suffered physical injuries from the Houston Rockets point guard. With that, let's explore her personal life and take a peek at who her parents are.

Kysre is the daughter of Grant Gondrezick and Lisa Harvey, who both played college basketball. Grant played for Pepperdine University during the 1980s and had a decent outing for the school. Back in 1986, Grant was drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the 77th pick.

Grant's career in the NBA was short-lived as he only played two seasons in the NBA. His first season was in 1986-87, where he averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He suited up for 64 games for the Suns but wasn't able to follow it up the next season as he played for a professional league in France.

He returned to the Suns in the 1988-89 season, but he only played 27 games. That ended his career in the big leagues. He passed away on January 7, 2021, at the age of 57.

Kysre's mother is Lisa Harvey who played with Louisiana Tech and won a national championship back in college. Just like her father, Lisa is extremely supportive of her daughter's career in the WNBA.

Kysre Gondrezick and her sister got into a car accident in 2011

Kysre Gondrezick and her sister Kalabrya were involved in a car accident back in 2011 that changed their relationship. In an interview, the two went into detail about how they were able to handle the harrowing situation at the time.

"I had lifted up my mirror and saw a car going about 60, 70 miles per hour come down the opposite lane, swerve right in front of us, instead of waiting for us to pass by and I yelled, 'Mommy!'" Kysre recalled.

"She thought I was dead 'cause my neck was in the steering wheel, and she went to turn it, and my neck just rolled," Kalabrya added.

The older sister went on to add this.

"We held each other's hands, and somebody took a picture of it, and it's one of my favorite pictures ever."

The accident is past them now, and they have started their careers as professionals. But they've still got each other's backs.

