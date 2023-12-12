Who is LeBron James' body double? Meet Lakers superstar's replacement on media day

The LA Lakers had an interesting approach in their new promotion video where they chose a body double for their star, LeBron James. During their media day, the scheduling was tight, so the franchise had to use a body double for their stars.

Sherman Gay was the stunt double they picked out for James. A 6-foot-7, the 225-pound former player turned actor was born and raised in California and attended Loyola Marymount University.

He played basketball while attending school and won the WCC All-Conference and WCC Defensive Player of the Year awards.

When James was being highly recruited by the NBA, Gay was going through his college life of being a student-athlete.

He averaged a decent eight points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in four years. His highest average came during his senior year, when he had 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and two blocks.

Aside from doing stunt work for James during the Lakers' media day, Gay also had a decent job doing stunts as a young Magic Johnson.

The actor appeared in 13 episodes of the biographical drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty before it was canceled after two seasons.

Additionally, Gay worked closely with James in Space Jam: A New Legacy as the star's body double but was listed as uncredited. He also appeared in the new White Men Can't Jump film that was released earlier this year.

During his time filling in for James during the team's media day, Gay expressed his love for his work.

"We didn't make it to the NBA," Gay said. "I enjoyed my career overseas. But it was another way to stay connected to basketball. Still work in that world. Still do something you love, but just in a different aspect."

Looking at LeBron James' other stunt double in Space Jam 2

LeBron James had to have a stunt double while filming the second Space Jam movie. Although Gay was part of the film, he was uncredited. The other stunt double who was in the film was Sheldon Bailey.

Bailey had worked with James for several years before booking a gig with Warner Brothers in their project. Together with Gay, Bailey was included in the film, as James had tons of stunts that were included in the final cut.

Bailey has also worked on various projects, including the NBA 2K series.

He also appeared in the drama show, Bel-Air, which aired its first season this year. He has appeared in many other series as a stunt double and extra.

