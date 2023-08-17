Who is Lonzo Ball's baby brother? All you need to know about the Bulls star

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball happens to be the oldest of three brothers in the infamous Ball family. While Lonzo was the first to make it to the NBA, he has since been surpassed by his baby brother, LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo Ball was drafted in 2020 as the No. 3 pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Prior to the start of his NBA career, LaMelo was seen as the most talented among the three brothers when it came to basketball.

While Lonzo had already established himself as a top-tier defender and playmaker, LaMelo was by far the more gifted scorer. The two turned Chino Hills into a noteworthy team during their time on the varsity team along with their other brother, LiAngelo Ball.

LaMelo eventually finished high school with Spire Academy and went on to play pro ball in Australia. During this time, he developed into a special kind of playmaker as well as a gifted offensive mind. This eventually boosted his ranking in the draft.

Since entering the NBA, LaMelo and Lonzo Ball have faced off against each other a couple of times. While the similarities in their game are tangible, it is also evident that LaMelo is arguably capable of doing a lot more than his older brother. For this, LaMelo also earned his first All-Star selection in his sophomore season.

After a promising third season with the Charlotte Hornets, the youngest Ball brother earned himself a handsome contract extension. Having shown a lot of potential for growth as a perennial All-Star, Charlotte is certainly banking on their star to lead them to wins.

However, the same cannot be said about Lonzo at this point in time.

Lonzo Ball may see his NBA career come to an end

Lonzo Ball's term with the Chicago Bulls started in the 2021-22 season. After looking like one of the best defenders in the league, he was handed the keys to what was probably the most high-octane offense in the league as well.

However, after only 35 games, Ball saw himself out of the rotation due to a recurring knee injury. While this was a cause for concern, it has only become more and more evident now.

Lonzo Ball sat out the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to the injury and is expected to miss more time in the upcoming season as well.

To make matters worse, there is some speculation that he may never play in the NBA again. While there is no official announcement from Chicago at the moment, it seems likely at this stage.

