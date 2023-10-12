Who are Mikey Williams' parents? Looking at Memphis Tigers guard's personal life & more

Mikey Williams, a former four-star high school report who signed an NIL deal with Puma in 2021, is enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis, but his college career is in jeopardy.

Williams is facing six felony gun charges for a shooting that took place on March 27, next to his house in San Diego, California. He is accused of firing shots against a vehicle. Five people were inside the vehicle, according to testaments. If he is convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced up to 28 years in prison.

Until his legal status is resolved, Williams can only take online classes and cannot participate in team activities or use team facilities, according to ESPN.com.

Mikey Williams' parents were athletes, just like their son. His father was a star basketball player for Sweetwater High School in California. However, off-court issues derailed his basketball journey.

"The McDonald’s All-American people, not to mention colleges, suddenly backed off," Mahlon Williams told the San Diego Tribune in 2020. "I never could catch up. God didn’t want me to be a pro player, he wanted me to train future pros. That’s my lane. I’m not going to fight it.

"More of us need to give back. I was angry, and when you’re angry, the tendency is not to want to give back. But that’s what I learned from this — it’s better to help someone else make it."

Mikey Williams' mother, Charisse Williams, was a softball player, first in high school (Kearny High School in San Diego) and then in college (Hampton University).

Williams' parents were the first coaches the young guard had, and their sports background had a positive impact on his on-court performance.

Mikey Williams' parents also help young athletes work on their skills and elevate their game through their organizations, named Cal Magic Elite Basketball Organization and Campton Magic Girls Organization.

"After my wife, Charisse, and I got married and had our first child (Mikey), I wanted to be an example to kids," Mahlon Williams said, via the San Diego Tribune.

Where is Mikey Williams from?

The young guard was born in San Diego, California in on June 26, 2004, but he holds a double nationality. He is both American and Phillipine, while both his parents are African Americans.

Holding a double nationality makes him eligible for both Team USA and the national team of the Philippines.

The minimum he could face is sixth months, if he is convicted of just one charge. If he gets convicted of all six charges, he can stay in prison for up to 28 years. The trial will take place in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Mikey Williams can't practice with the basketball team, which has already started its preparation for the coming season. The first game of the Memphis Tigers' season is on Nov. 6.