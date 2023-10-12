Who is Miles Bridges' ex-girlfriend? Looking at Hornets star's personal life and more

Miles Bridges is supposed to make a comeback for the Charlotte Hornets for the 2023-24 season. He was going to miss ten games, including the pre-season, to serve his suspension, and then he was finally supposed to suit up for the team again. Unfortunately, some new developments in the domestic violence case have led to an arrest warrant being issued for Bridges.

At the moment, it is still unclear how this will affect his upcoming comeback season. However, it is safe to assume that this recent development will have repercussions for the young forward.

Due to the news surrounding Miles Bridges, some NBA fans have taken an interest in the identity of his ex-girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson. Mychelle Johnson is the individual who Bridges allegedly assaulted. She is also the mother of their two children, Ace Miles and Ayla Marie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She was born on September 3, 1997, in West Virginia. Her sister, Mychal Johnson, is in a long-term relationship with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

Expand Tweet

While she did not pursue a professional career in basketball, she was also a talented hooper in high school, but this did not translate into the college game.

She attended and played for St. Joseph Catholic High School. During her time there, she helped lead the team to three state championships. She was a four-time first-team All-American All-State selection and received the Defensive Player of the Year award twice. She also set the record for most steals in a state tournament.

Initially, she attended Middle Tennessee State University but transferred to Marshall University. She played 19 games, wherein she averaged 17.3 minutes. She put up 0.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

What led to Miles Bridges being issued an arrest warrant

Miles Bridges faced a felony domestic violence charge last year. He pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to probation and community service. This also led to a thirty-game suspension from the NBA.

His current arrest warrant is related to this prior incident. According to CBS Sports, Bridges was able to stay out of jail because of a court-ordered criminal protective order. The order stated that he was not to go near Mychelle Johnson under any circumstance.

However, it appears that Bridges broke this protective order. Not only did he approach Mychelle while she and their children were in a car. He also threw pool balls at the vehicle while threatening her. The car's windshield and windows were damaged as a result of the incident.

Miles Bridges was set to return for the Charlotte Hornets after missing all last season. He had just signed a one-year deal to remain with the team.

Also read: Could Miles Bridges be suspended by NBA after latest arrest warrant? Looking at his probable time away from league