Who is Miriam Adelson? What we know so far about Dallas Mavericks' new majority owner

Miriam Adelson, an American-Israeli physician and billionaire, is set to become the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. This transition follows the passing of her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, the founder of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. The two were married in 1991 and Sheldon passed away in 2021.

Adelson was born in Tel Aviv, Mandatory Palestine in 1945. Sources say that after her parents, fled to Poland before the Holocaust, Miriam's father was actively involved in the left-wing Mapam political party in Israel. During her mandatory army service, Adelson served as a medical officer at Ness Ziona.

Miriam became a donor to conservative "political causes in the United States and Israel." Adelson and her family are close to the Donald Trump administration as they donated in the 2016 presidential election for Trump's campaign. They also donated to "Trump's presidential inauguration, his defense fund against the Mueller investigation into Russian interference and the 2020 campaign."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miriam Adelson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Trump in 2018.

Currently, she is the publisher of the newspaper Israel Hayom, which is distributed for free around Israel. Adelson is very active in the academic field as well and she's part of the board of trustees at the University of Southern California.

Right now, Adelson and her family have a net worth of around $32.3 billion. They also own "more than half of the New York Stock Exchange-listed gambling empire, which has casinos in Singapore and Macao." According to Forbes, she's the fifth richest woman in the world.

Expand Tweet

Sources say that she was a physician and chief internist at Tel Aviv's Rokach (Hadassah) Hospital. Miriam Adelson founded a substance abuse center and research clinic in 1993. She openly supports Israel as it's her home country.

She's now the new owner of the Mavs.

You might also be interested in reading this: Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

Mark Cuban sells his majority stake to Miriam Adelson

Fans were surprised to find out that Mark Cuban sold a big portion of his stake to Miriam Adelson. According to sources, Cuban sold a huge portion, which amounted to $3.5 billion to the Adelson family. Interestingly, Cuban still gets a chance to have a share in the team and full control of basketball operations.

Expand Tweet

Cuban had been a part of the team since 2000 when he bought the team for $285 million from H. Ross Perot Jr. He's regarded as one of the best owners in league history. Aside from selling a stake in the Mavs, Cuban announced that the 16th season of Shark Tank will be his last.

Also read: Mavericks' Dante Exum reveals his unique Kobe Bryant experience pre-draft: 'He made me do 20 swishes with my left hand' (Exclusive)