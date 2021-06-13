Who has the most missed shots in NBA history?

Efficiency is a key part of any NBA player's game. Having a healthy field-goal percentage is critical to both their and their team's success. NBA history has seen some legendary scorers take the court, who have played integral roles in winning championships and putting their franchises on the map.

However, these players have also endured some rough shooting nights, which has ended in them missing a plethora of shots.

Which players has missed the most number of shots in NBA history?

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

LA Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant has missed the highest number of shots in NBA history. Bryant missed a record 14,481 shots in his career. However, despite missing such a high number of shots, Kobe Bryant ended his career with a healthy field goal percentage of 44.7%. His effective field-goal percentage was even better, as the five-time NBA champion boasts of an eFG% of 48.2.

Kobe Bryant ended his illustrious career in 2016, amassing five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one Maurice Podoloff trophy. He was part of the historic LA Lakers team, which won three titles in a row in 1999,2000 and 2001. He struck a brilliant partnership with Shaquille O'Neal and blossomed his overall game under the tutelage of Phil Jackson.

Second on the list is Boston Celtics swingman John Havlicek, who missed 13,417 shots in his NBA career. Havlicek won a staggering 8 NBA championships in his career (1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976), which trails only Bill Russell and Sam Jones in the history of the league.

Kobe has now missed more shots than any player in NBA history. He's done other stuff, too: http://t.co/pfhYrR3e6A pic.twitter.com/wEus1oVP4H — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 12, 2014

Center Elvin Hayes, Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone and Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki round out the top-five. LA Lakers talisman LeBron James and Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony are the only active players who are in the top-10. James is eighth on the list and has missed 12,300 shots in his stellar career so far. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star considers himself a pass-first player, which makes this number a bit inconceivable.

