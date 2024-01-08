"Who needs the King when you have a Prince": Skip Bayless lauds 'clutch' Taurean Prince at LeBron James' expense

LeBron James' key plays on both ends of the floor, including a mammoth poster on Paul George in the Los Angeles Lakers 106-103 win weren't impressive for Skip Bayless. The 'Undisputed' host instead focused on a crucial 3-pointer made by sharpshooter Taurean Prince in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. With 1:17 left to play, Prince hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the host halt their four-game losing skid on Sunday.

Taking to X, Bayless continued his tirade against James, this time taking yet another dig at the 4x NBA champion. He credited the Lakers for the win but had no flowers for James' solid efforts.

"Who needs the King when you have a Prince? Taurean Prince made a huge late 3, then two clutch late free throws, as the Lakers survived a tying three by Norman Powell that did everything but go in. Lakers played their best D since the Cup final over Indiana."

James led the Lakers with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, while Anthony Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Prince had a good field day with 13 points that saw him drill three from beyond the arc. He also made two critical free throws from the charity stripe to play a key role in the team's win.

As for Bayless, known for his relentless criticism of LeBron James, he made a good point to focus on Prince, although he could have done it without taking a shot at the 4x MVP.

LeBron James wants Lakers to trend in the "right direction" after a crucial win over the LA Clippers

Skip Bayless might be busy throwing shade at LeBron James, but the latter seems to be on a mission. Speaking to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell after the win, the 39-year-old had a message for his team after a decisive win.

"Tonight was a good step in the right direction, we want try to continue that trend going into the next game."

The win doesn't put the Lakers out of the woods yet. They are 18-19 and placed 10th in a competitive Western Conference. The recent string of losses has seen them in freefall, and with 45 games left in the season, they will look to make it to the playoffs without having to be part of the play-in tournament.

The good news for the side is health. With D'Angelo Russell back in the fold, they only have Rui Hachimura, who is recovering from a calf strain. Should they manage to stay healthier for the rest of January, winning becomes a lot easier with a depth-filled roster.

Up next, LeBron James and LA play the Toronto Raptors at home, followed by their fourth game of the season against the Phoenix Suns.