NBA Top Shot has been the talk of the town lately. NBA Twitter is obsessed with it and stars like Josh Hart have also come out and promoted it. The blockchain-based platform went live less than six months back, and fans have been curious to know who sits behind the wheel of this popular project.

Who owns NBA Top Shot?

New Orleans Pelicans v Indiana Pacers

NBA Top Shot is a joint venture between NBA, NBPA, and Dapper Labs. Dapper Labs is a Canada-based company, which develops blockchain-based experiences for its customers to enjoy. The joint venture between these parties started in 2019, and the NBA Top Shot beta site went live in October 2020.

Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns

On NBA Top Shot, users can buy and sell officially licensed NBA collectible highlights known as "Moments". The so-called "Moments" are individual video highlights of NBA stars, which are available on the platform as limited action packs. The cost of a moment is somewhere between $9 and $230. Its price depends on the player who is a part of the highlight, dearth of the card and serial no. (to know how many are produced).

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks competing with LA Lakers for PJ Tucker's signature

Some of the stars have already promoted NBA Top Shot through their Twitter accounts. These include Orlando Magic shooting guard Terrence Ross and Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier. NBA Top Shot grabbed headlines on Monday, when a LeBron James moment was sold for a record-setting $208,000. That card is extremely rare, as it was one of 49 moments minted.

There are also some other factors which determine the cost of a particular moment. Lower numbers usually hold more value than the higher ones. Unique cards which match the jersey no. of the player are quite coveted as well.

Advertisement

I didn’t know what @nba_topshot was at first. But then I found myself having fun... and making friends! I spoke about trying out Top Shot & building my collection on @SportsNation @espn 🏀⛓ pic.twitter.com/gRsZfS9T62 — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) February 24, 2021

Dapper Labs is now planning to expand the Top Shot to other popular American leagues like NFL and MLB as well. It is also in touch with retired NBA legends to license and release historical highlights as moments.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers add Hassan Whiteside to list of candidates who can solve their center problem