Who is Pat Connaughton's girlfriend Ryan Gareis? Looking at baby mama of Milwaukee Bucks' guard & more

Shooting guard for the Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton has announced that he and his girlfriend, Ryan Gareis will be expecting a baby soon. The couple posted for a photo of the ultrasound pictures to confirm that they will have a baby. While they aren't married to each other yet, they've started their own family already.

Gareis is a professional soccer player who plays for the Houston Dash. She was born on Nov. 13, 1998, in Naperville, Illinois, United States. Her parents are Leslie and Patrick Gareis.

Connaughton's girlfriend attended the University of South Carolina, where she studied advertising. Gareis took her academics seriously as she took various internships as an account strategist at Havas Health Plus, and a social media and communications intern at CGL Companies.

In her freshman year in college, she started 22 out of 23 games. Gareis led all the Gamecock freshmen in finishing second in the team with 19 shots on goal. Her sophomore year wasn't as impressive. She dealt with knee injuries and only played 15 games that year.

After her collegiate career, she was the only player drafted by the Dash in the 2022 NWSL College Draft. Gareis is still active on the field.

Pat Connaughton to be recognized as the 2024 Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation's Award of Excellence recipient

NBA players often do charitable things off the court, which is why it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that Pat Connaughton will be receiving an award. Connaughton will receive the 2024 Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation's Award of Excellence award.

The NBA star wouldn't be the only icon when he receives the award on March 3. TNT broadcaster Ernie Johnson will be present to accept the Award of Excellence from the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. The famed broadcaster showed his appreciation for receiving the award.

"It's an honor to be selected for this award," said Ernie Johnson Jr. "Everyone goes through hardships, and I am glad my story can help others overcome their own challenges."

All the proceeds of the event will go to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. This will be in honor of Vince Lombardi, who passed away at the age of 57 due to cancer.

It should be no surprise for fans to see Connaughton involved in these charitable organizations. Back in 2022, he won the offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award for community work. The 6-foot-5 star makes sure to give back to his community whenever he can.

"But the things that I learned on that court – hard work, teamwork, leadership, accountability, discipline – helped put me in a position, because of those habits, to continue to take the game of basketball to another level, to another level, to another level," Connaughton said when talking about his start in basketball.

Players like Pat Connaughton continue to impact the court and the communities that support them.

