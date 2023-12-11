Who is Rebecca Adelman? Closer look at lawyer in Ja Morant assault case

Rebecca Adelman is the lawyer representing Joshua Holloway, the teenager that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant allegedly punched. Adelman is based in Memphis and has been running her own practice, Adelman Law Firm and Claims Management, since 2001.

Through her law practice, Adelman represents insurance companies and long-term care providers and their insurers, both regionally and nationally. Her law firm is a member of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and Tennessee Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE).

According to sources, she has concentrated her practice in healthcare and insurance defense and business litigation. Adelman attended from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1990. She practiced law for over 30 years.

Adelman has received different awards over the years. She was chosen as one of the 100 Most Influential Memphians by the King Family Foundation. In 2016, she received the Super Women in Business award.

In 2019, Rebecca Adelman was the speaker for The Racial and Gender Report Card: Hiring Practices in the NBA, WNBA and NFL. This further solidifies her legitimacy in the athletics department.

Rebecca Adelman uses pictures of Morant for proof

Rebecca Adelman has reportedly started to use basketball in her defense for her client. According to sources, she showed pictures of Morant dunking over Miami Heat's Kevin Love as a visual aid. She is using the pictures to demonstrate the kind of force that was used on her client.

Rebecca Adelman reportedly entered the courtroom carrying a basketball during the hearing. She argued that Morant's athleticism is involved in the case.

"Look at that arm! That is the arm," Adelman argued. "That is the kind of force, that force, that came at Mr. Holloway."

Back in July 2022, Morant allegedly punched a teenager while they were playing a game of basketball. The NBA star hasn't released any statement regarding the case.

The lawyer representing Morant, Keenan Carter, claimed that the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year acted in self-defense.

The two-time All-Star is almost done serving his 25-game suspension and could return after five games. His current suspension is related to a different incident where he was seen holding a firearm during a live broadcast on his social media account. Without him, the Grizzlies are 6-15 this season.

