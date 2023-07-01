NBA Free Agency 2023: Top 5 free agents remaining after 1st wave of deals done

The NBA free agents list is looking rather slim after Day 1 of a highly anticipated free agency period. The first day of the 2023 free agency saw several players pick up big contracts that shook up the landscape of the league.

Notably, Kyrie Irving agreed to re-join the Dallas Mavericks, while Draymond Green agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors. However, although plenty of players figured out deals early, there are still quite a few notable free agents in the fray.

From former NBA champions to up-and-coming young standouts, let's take a look at the top five remaining NBA free agents going into Day 2 of free agency:

Top remaining NBA free agents

Here are the top five:

#5 Donte DiVincenzo

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

After joining the Golden State Warriors on a short-term deal, in Steve Kerr's words, re-establish his value, Donte DiVincenzo has a choice to make. He could opt into his player option and return to the Golden State Warriors but could also opt out and pursue a big deal.

As a former NBA champ, there are several teams interested in DiVincenzo, from the Chicago Bulls to the New York Knicks, but he still remains a free agent.

#4 Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - Game One

Austin Reaves is fresh off a breakout year that saw his value skyrocket. Throughout the postseason, it was no secret that Reaves was going to get a big bag in free agency, but there has been no word yet on where he could land.

From the sounds of things, the team is hopeful that they will retain him. According to reports, the Lakers offered him a four-year deal, but nothing has been finalized yet.

#3 D'Angelo Russell

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - Game Five

After the trade deadline, it sounded as though retaining D'Angelo Russell would be part of the Lakers' plan. Despite his status as one of the top remaining NBA free agents, there has been little movement on a deal to keep the young guard in LA.

On Day 1 of free agency, the Lakers locked up a three-year deal for Gabe Vincent, leading to serious questions about Russell's long-term future with the team. While he undoubtedly will garner plenty of attention on the market, pivoting from Russell would be a somewhat surprising move by LA.

#2 Russell Westbrook

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Russell Westbrook is coming off a dominant stretch with the LA Clippers that erased any doubt regarding his ability to impact games at the highest level.

Although the team wound up getting bounced in the first round, Westbrook put on an impressive display despite Paul George and Kawhi Leonard being injured. Although he's still one of the remaining NBA free agents, it's only a matter of time before he signs with a team.

#1 Brook Lopez

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Brook Lopez remains one of the most sought-after remaining NBA free agents heading into Days 2 and 3 of free agency. The veteran big man has spent the last five years with the Milwaukee Bucks and has become one of the most efficient 3 & D players in the league.

While it's no secret that Milwaukee would prefer to retain him, Lopez will undoubtedly garner plenty of attention in the open market. Lopez is a player who can impact winning at the highest level at both ends of the floor, regardless of whether he has the ball in his hands. As such, it's only a matter of time before he's signed.

