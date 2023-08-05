Who is Ricky Rubio's wife Sara Colome? Looking at Cavaliers guard's relationship & personal life

Ricky Rubio has recently taken a break from basketball to take care of his mental health. Besides this, the Spanish point guard also looks to spend more time with his family after spending 18 years of his life playing professional basketball.

Rubio married Sara Colome, a businesswoman and a restaurant owner in Baladona, in 2018. Although Colome has lived a private life, she can often be seen traveling with Rubio and the Spanish national team.

Besides this, not much is known about Colome as her social media handles are limited to people who know her personally. She prefers to manage her business as privately as possible.

Ricky and Sara welcomed a baby boy on January 14, 2020.

Ricky Rubio takes a pause in playing basketball

Unlike American players, Europeans start playing professionally at an early age. Ricky Rubio turned pro at the age of 14 years old and debuted with the Joventut Badalona back in 2005.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the player suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing 33 games. He was able to prove 5.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 17.2 minutes of playing time.

Ricky Rubio was supposed to be part of the Spanish national team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but was already missing practices. In a statement released by the Spanish Basketball Federation, Rubio announced his decision to take a break from playing basketball and said:

"I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the [Spanish national] team to understand my decision. Today #family makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right."

The 2009 NBA fifth overall pick is best known for his time playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and his past first mentality. After playing for 12 seasons in the NBA and averaging career stats of 10.8 points, 7.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

