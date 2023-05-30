Who is Robert Williams III's wife? Taking a closer look at the Boston Celtics star's personal life

Robert Williams III has been a vital part of the Boston Celtics' core over the past few seasons. Williams has turned into one of the best defensive big men in the NBA, being named to the All-NBA Second Team last season.

However, a knee injury prevented Williams to have a great campaign this season as the Celtics fell short of another NBA Finals appearance. As "Time Lord" and the rest of Boston head to Cancun, let's explore Williams' personal life.

According to several reports, Williams is a very private person and is likely single and unmarried. He does have two children, a daughter named Ava born in 2018, and a son named Hendrix born last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: What is Caleb Martin's salary? Taking a closer look at his endorsements, contract duration and more

Who are Robert Williams III's kids?

Robert Williams III with his daughter Ava (Photo: Robert Williams III/Instagram)

Robert Williams III became a father on December 18, 2018, when his daughter Ava was born. Williams was still playing at the NBA G League at the time when he was excused from a game to witness his daughter's birth. Ava was born in Texas to an unnamed mother.

"She looks just like me," Williams told Boston.com. "I don't know if that's a good thing."

Meanwhile, Williams welcomed his second child, a son named Hendrix Rome, in January last year. Hendrix's mother is Asia Rigmaiden, who Williams called his girlfriend when she gave birth to Hendrix. However, it's unknown if Williams and Rigmaiden are still together.

Also Read: "They been soooo COCKY" - Miami Heat fans troll the Boston Celtics after they get blown out in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Robert Williams III's personal life

Robert Williams (left) and Tundra Williams (right). (Photo: Hop5340/YouTube)

Robert Williams III was born on October 17, 1997, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Williams' parents were Robert and Tondra Williams. He went to North Caddo High School in Vivian, Louisiana, wherein he was a four-star recruit. He also ranked 50th overall in ESPN’s Top 100 for the class of 2016.

"Time Lord" went to play for the Texas A&M Aggies in college. He was there for two seasons before declaring for the 2018 NBA draft. He was picked 27th overall by the Boston Celtics. He spent the majority of his first two seasons in Boston on the bench, as well as their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

The 25-year-old big man received his nickname from Celtics fans online. He was notorious for being late for team flights and team events during the early part of his career. He finally had his breakout campaign last season, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Also Read: "So when does the weed turn into crack?" - NBA fans troll Dwight Howard for saying he has a better prime than Nikola Jokic

Poll : 0 votes