Gilbert Arenas didn't hold back roasting the Atlanta Hawks as Trae Young insinuated that he wished to win a championship with the franchise. Young reckons he will get his respect once he brings title success to the Hawks. He said it multiple times and again on Areanas' podcast, "Gil's Arena," during a recent appearance.

Arenas didn't bat an eye about Young's ability to lead a team to a championship, but he had doubts about the two-time All-Star winning it with Atlanta. Here's what Arenas said:

"You're gonna do that in Atlanta? Nah I'm just saying, who's the owner, he got money? You know they gotta pay! You gotta pay to get to championships."

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to land prominent players or keep the ones they have for the long haul. Their fanbase is not as big as other franchises with an even smaller market. The team was within touching distance of an NBA Finals appearance two years ago, but they suddenly entered a cost-cutting spree.

It started with John Collins' departure, who was part of their young core that reached the conference finals in 2021. The Hawks haven't done much to replace him yet and are also looking at trade options with starters Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter.

The franchise seems to be heading in an unpredictable direction with its roster moves. After trading Collins, they extended Dejounte Murray on a four-year $120 million contract, despite a lack of evidence that he could form a lethal contender alongside Trae Young.

Trae Young could seek a move shortly if Atlanta Hawks struggle to surround him with a contender

Superstars leaving their franchises in hopes of title success is not an anomaly anymore. The Atlanta Hawks need to be wary of that. Regardless of the relationship a franchise and its fans may have with a player, the aspirations of winning can change things quickly.

Trae Young could be in that situation if the Hawks repeatedly struggle to surround him with a contender. The likes of Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal have turned on their decisions, so it's only fair to assume that Young could follow in their footsteps and seek a move elsewhere.

He remains optimistic for now, hoping his pairing can Murray works next year with an entire season under recent head coaching hiring Quin Snyder. The Hawks' results at the end of the upcoming season will significantly impact the team's plans with Young as a franchise pillar.

