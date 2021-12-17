Who is Shelby Miller? A deeper look into the life of Trae Young's partner and now fiance

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young recently announced his engagement on his Instagram with long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller. Young and Miller have been dating since 2018. The pair met for the first time at the University of Oklahoma, where Young was playing for the Oklahoma Sooners basketball team.

Trae Young and Shelby Miller have been relatively quiet about their relationship. Young hasn't actively posted with Miller online either. The same can't be said about his girlfriend, though, who actively uploads pictures of them together on her Instagram.

Who is Trae Young's fiance Shelby Miller?

Shelby Miller was born on October 25th, 1995, in Norman, Oklahoma, to Mike Miller and Sherri Miller. Her father, Mike, owns a local auto accessories and detail shop, while her mother, Sherri, is a former teacher at Norman Public Schools and now works as an adjunct instructor at the University of Oklahoma.

Shelby Miller completed her schooling in her hometown and then attended the University of Oklahoma. She graduated a year after meeting Trae Young in 2019. Miller studied Communication and Media between 2014 and 2019.

She was an accomplished dancer, and to date, is best known for being a cheerleader during her college days. Shelby Miller's current professional status is unknown. Shelby currently has roughly 25000 followers on Instagram. She was in the limelight during her appearance on the 'Today' Show alongside Al Roker in 2017.

Shelby Miller moved to Atlanta from Norman shortly after her graduation and has been residing with Young since he was drafted into the NBA. She has always been supportive of her boyfriend's career and has been spotted cheering him on from the sidelines during some of his games.

Trae Young seems to have enjoyed having her by his side since he stepped foot in the league. The Hawks star has been a hit throughout his four-year stint in the NBA so far. Young is averaging 27 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest across 28 appearances this season. Atlanta has struggled to get off the mark, though, having won and lost 14 games each thus far.

Trae Young will be hoping to do his best to lead the Hawks to yet another postseason trip. Atlanta was last season's most surprising team as they finished sixth in the East and also made an NBA conference finals appearance. They defeated the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers before losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

