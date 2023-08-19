Who is Shonnice Vaughn? Looking at details of the VSU basketball star’s arrest in 2018

Shonnice Vaughn was a member of Virginia State University's women's basketball team. In 2018, she was pulled over by a police officer for speeding in West Virginia on the 'Isle of Wight'. The incident came just months after Shonnice Vaughn joined the basketball team as a senior.

According to 13NewsNow, the Sheriff's Office conducting the traffic stop saw a vehicle traveling a reported 68 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. While conducting the stop responding officers were met with an irate and uncooperative Shonnice Vaughn.

In addition to the VSU player, a passenger, later identified as Natasha Bowman, was reportedly also in the car, who was equally as uncooperative. The two women alleged that the officers were racist, adding to the heated situation. After it was determined that officers were going to search the vehicle, a subsequent search uncovered a loaded firearm.

The firearm, a Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun, was allegedly stolen in Wisconsin, states away, according to a statement Vaughn gave officers.

In response, Vaughn and the passenger alleged that officers stole $1,200 during the traffic stop. In reality, officers said no money was uncovered, and Shonnice Vaughn didn't actually have a driver's license, landing her an additional charge from the incident.

Despite her claims of injustice, Vaughn was hit with a number of charges: Speeding, driving without a license, and possession of a concealed weapon.

The passenger in the story, Natasha Bowman, who didn't play for VSU basketball, was hit with disorderly conduct and possession of concealed weapon charges.

Both women were arrested, and were held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, before then being given bond the following morning during an arraignment.

How did VSU respond to Shonnice Vaughn arrest?

After the story of Shonnice Vaughn's arrest made headlines, her player profile was quickly pulled from the VSU athletics website.

Although VSU Athletics didn't initially release a formal statement, after several requests from news outlets for a statement, they released one via 13NewsNow. The statement, which was brief, simply read:

"Ms. Vaughn is a former member of the VSU Women's Basketball team."

As of 2023, there seems to be no further news on Vaughn's arrest or subsequent arrests. In addition, it doesn't appear that she went on to play basketball again in the NCAA, or as a professional overseas like many collegiate players do.

