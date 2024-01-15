"Is that not Caleb Williams?" - Savannah James hugging fan at Bronny James' game has NBA fans baffled

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, can be considered as one of the NBA's premiere power couples. They have been together since before LeBron entered the league.

While they haven't been involved in any major scandals, one fan started some drama after filming Savannah James hugging and engaging in a lengthy conversation with a male. The individual was first spotted walking up to her and hugging her before the two engaged in a conversation while the male's hand remained on her stomach.

"Who tf is touching LeBron (James) wife like that?" @LosPollosTV tweeted.

A few other X users quickly pointed out that this person is likely a relative or a close family friend, as indicated by some comments.

"Most likely a family member, cuz ain't that bron mom next to Savannah," one comment said.

On the other hand, some fans clowned or took potshots at LeBron James.

"Lecuck fans in shambles lmao could never be KD and Steph."

Additionally, a few fans who were able to recognize the male individual pointed out that it was USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

"Is that not Caleb Williams? He also hugged momma James too. Y’all reaching."

Some fans who recognized him took the time to drop some jokes of their own as well.

"She leaving lebron for Caleb Williams."

However, it was not just Caleb Williams or LeBron and Savannah James who were being talked about in the comments as even Steph Curry caught a stray.

Savannah James went viral for allegedly avoiding taking photos with men

Savannah James is always going to be in the eye of the public due to her marriage to LeBron James. Recently, one of her actions caught the attention of several netizens and sparked a conversation.

The conversation started when a clip of her emerged that compared how she treats male fans as opposed to female fans. In the clip, she can be seen dodging men who ask her for photos while she gladly stops and poses with other women.

This has caused many to speculate on why she does this. Although fans may love to hear from her about it, she hasn't addressed this.

