Who is The Professor aka Grayson Boucher? How is he related to AND1 and what is his net worth right now?

Grayson Boucher is an American streetball player and former semi-professional basketball player. He gained popularity in streetball after earning a regular spot on the AND1 mixtape tour.

Boucher, originally from Keizer, Oregon, played high school basketball for McNary High School and later transfered to Salem Academy. While Boucher did have the skill, he lacked the size at 5-foot-10. This led to him receiving no college offers and ultimately attending community college.

Boucher attended the AND1 mixtape tour when he was 18, and in an open run, secured a spot as a contestant in a nationwide knockout contest. At the end of the elimination game, Boucher was selected to sign a contract with AND1 to become a professional streetball player.

Grayson Boucher's nickname, "The Professor," was given to him by Duke Tango, the announcer at AND1 streetball games.

Boucher's net worth is reported to be $500,000.

Boucher has since had a successful acting career, and has a YouTube channel with 6.8 million subscribers, where he posts vlogs, highlight mixes and tutorials.

He also has an Instagram handle, where he posts similar content.

Grayson Boucher, AND1, and why competing with Nike is a no-go

2022 NBA Summer League

Grayson Boucher was one of the most heavily marketed players in the AND1 streetball contingent, despite being a fairly new addition. Along with Philip "Hot Sauce" Champion, AND1's appeal was largely a result of Boucher's and Champion's presence on the team.

With a new entrant hogging the spotlight, this naturally caused some tension between the players, and in Netflix's documentary "UNTOLD Vol 2: The Rise and Fall of AND1," this was put forward as one of the reasons why AND1 wasn't able to chart the path that Nike did.

However, that is far from the only reason why AND1 couldn't compete with Nike in the long term. Competing with a brand as big as Nike is almost hopeless. Not only does Nike's popularity lend itself to a brand image that has etched itself into people's minds, it has also helped to synonymize Nike with basketball.

Business sophistication also played a role in Nike successfully trumping AND1.

AND1's fickleness with player contracts led to some very publicly sour interactions between the players. Nike, on the other hand, is managing some of the world's greatest basketball players without a modicum of jealousy or resentment toward other players or the company.

At the end of the day, Nike didn't hesitate to venture into streetball, and the bigger fish, with better branding, more money and NBA superstars prevailed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman