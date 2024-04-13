Who will be the No. 1 seed in the West? Closer look as Thunder, Timberwolves and Nuggets engage in a 3-way tie-breaker

The OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are entering the final day of the regular season in a three-way tie. It's a historic day for the NBA and an important one for all three teams vying to have homecourt advantage throughout the first three rounds of the postseason.

According to NBA PR on X, formerly known as Twitter, there has never been a three-way tie entering the final game of the regular season. Sunday will be the first time in NBA history that three teams have an identical record (56-25) and have the chance to become the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

But who would be the No. 1 seed when it's all said and done? It depends on how the Thunder, Timberwolves and Nuggets perform in the final day of the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

Oklahoma City is at home to welcome the Dallas Mavericks, while Minnesota will face the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center. The defending champions have an easier task since they'll be against the very short-handed Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.

The Nuggets have the easiest game, considering the number of injuries the Grizzlies have at the moment. The Thunder also have a great chance at winning their game since the Mavs are likely resting their starters because they already locked up the No. 5 seed.

The Timberwolves will have the hardest game among the three teams as they battle the Suns at home. The Suns have been struggling recently but they remain dangerous with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Here are the scenarios:

If all three teams win or all three teams lose – 1. Oklahoma City 2. Minnesota 3. Denver

If OKC and MIN win, and DEN loses – 1. Minnesota 2. Oklahoma City 3. Denver

If OKC and DEN win, and MIN loses – 1. Oklahoma City 2. Denver 3. Minnesota

If MIN and DEN win, and OKC loses - 1. Minnesota 2. Denver 3. Oklahoma City

If DEN wins, and OKC and MIN lose - 1. Denver 2. Minnesota 3. Oklahoma City

If OKC wins, and DEN and MIN lose - 1. Oklahoma City, 2. Minnesota 3. Denver

If MIN wins, and OKC and DEN lose - 1. Minnesota 2. Oklahoma City 3. Denver

What happened to the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets had the No. 1 seed locked up until they didn't. Everyone assumed that the Nuggets would win the final two games of the season against the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

However, the Spurs had other ideas and mounted a comeback win over Denver at the Ball Arena on Friday night. Victor Wembanyama and company shocked the defending champs with a 121-120 victory. They would need the Thunder and Timberwolves to lose their final game to earn the No. 1.

