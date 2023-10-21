Who will start for LA Lakers on opening night? Coach Darvin Ham announces plans vs Nuggets 

The LA Lakers made a lot of moves in the off-season to improve their depth and are already reaping the investments. As the NBA preseason concluded, Darvin Ham is preparing his team for their first regular season game against the defending champions Denver Nuggets and has already announced his starting lineup days prior to opening night.

According to the Lakers' depth chart in ESPN, they are expected to field D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis as their regular starting five.

However, ESPN beat reporter Dave McMenamin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Lakers will be fielding Taurean Prince, instead of Jarred Vanderbilt.

"Darvin Ham says Taurean Prince will start on opening night. Calls the start 'circumstantial.' Jarred Vanderbilt remains day to day with his heel but Ham says 'in all likelihood' Vando will not be available on Tuesday," said McMenamin on X.

Depth has been the Lakers' problem since they had Russell Westbrook early last season. Trading him for D'Angelo Russell and getting Rui Hachimura by the trade deadline made the team semi-adjust their bench depth, and it had an immediate effect with the team making it to the NBA Western Conference Finals.

During the off-season, the LA Lakers made it a point to add to that depth by adding Gave Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes.

Taurean Prince ready to take on LA Lakers starting role

The LA Lakers made a move to sign seven-year veteran Taurean Prince in the off-season, and he is on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. Amid the rumors that came out that he may start for the Lakers, the former Baylor Bear made it a point to come prepared for the role.

“I’m ready for whatever. I started my first three, four years in the league, went to a bench role, and then I’ve started throughout the last few seasons for every team I’ve been on, multiple games," said Prince when the preseason games started.

"I think I have a high winning record in those starts, just whatever is best for the team in general. Just coming off the bench, my occupation doesn’t change.”

Taurean Prince was part of the Atlanta Hawks for his first three seasons in the league. In his second year, he started all 82 games and averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.