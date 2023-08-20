Who was the woman who took Dennis Rodman's money? Everything about Peggy Fulford who stole money from athletes

Dennis Rodman made a great living as a basketball player, but the five-time NBA champion, even with the lavish lifestyle, regretted trusting Peggy Fulford with his earnings. This horrific tale has been used as a cautionary tale for athletes not to trust their money easily.

But how did Peggy Fulford pull off the scam that fooled Rodman and a few more athletes into investing in her?

In a report by Sports Illustrated, Fulford created the impression that she knows how to manage money by flashing a fake credential as a 'Harvard-educated financial advisor'. Her pitch to Rodman is that she can help him create generational wealth after his playing years.

Aside from convincing Rodman, she was also able to get money from NFL running backs Ricky Williams and Lex Hillard, and NBA guard Travis Best, amassing almost 6 million dollars just from the four former athletes.

Authorities also discovered that she manages 85 bank accounts and around 20 shell corporations to help launder the money.

Peggy Fulford will point out that Rodman's spending habits should not be trusted, even with a debit card. In 2014, the seven-time rebounding champion managed not to prolong his ties with Fulford and accused her of stealing and fraud.

"It makes me sad I trusted someone I considered family to manage my money, and they did terribly wrong by me," Rodman said in a statement to CNBC. "I hope other athletes and celebrities can learn from this experience."

Dennis Rodman's net worth falls to $500,000 in 2023

Hailed as one of the best rebounders to ever set foot on an NBA court, Dennis Rodman sadly lost most of his fortune from playing basketball, and his net worth is just at $500,000 as of May 2023.

Rodman's net worth is very low compared to his $27.5 million career earnings in the NBA after 12 seasons. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year's financial struggles have been well documented, as has how carelessly he spent his money.

Right now, Dennis Rodman opts to live away from the lifestyle he had and resides in Bloomfield, Michigan. The 62-year-old NBA legend has also been reported to have attended rehab multiple times. Privacy is a big thing for him right now, and he also spends time on his farms.

