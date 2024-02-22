"Who y’all got in a lie-off Doc or LeBron?" - Doc Rivers refusing to disclose 2 mystery teams who tried hiring him sparks memefest among NBA fans

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers hasn't been on the fans' good side since taking the position shortly after Adrian Griffin's firing. The Bucks are 3-7 under Rivers, which is highly concerning considering that they are pursuing a title. With roughly 30 games left in the season, many are looking forward to the team's potential position in the postseason.

Griffin was dismissed from his head coaching position after leading the Bucks to a 30-13 record. Reportedly, the former coach's leadership wasn't a good fit for the organization. Also, his inability to ever gain the full trust of his star players led to the Milwaukee franchise letting him go.

Much to everyone's surprise, Rivers became the top choice for the Bucks. The former head coach of the "Lob City" LA Clippers was already signed as a broadcaster for ESPN for a long time. However, Milwaukee still pursued the coach despite this.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rachel Nichols got a chance to talk to Rivers during the All-Star break. He revealed that there were two other teams, aside from the Bucks, that offered him a coaching job. When asked which teams reached out to him, the head coach refused to name them.

"I had committed to taking a year off, I had two other teams that had already called, during the season," Rivers said.

Expand Tweet

With his refusal to name the teams, fans aren't sure whether to believe him or not. Many are calling Rivers' recent claims to be a lie as he had been fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the teams that offered him a position.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans may one day find out about which teams offered him a coaching position. Maybe one day Rivers might just reveal the names.

You might also be interested in reading this: Are Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers related? Closer look at Bucks coach and ex-NBA player's relationship

Doc Rivers didn't understand why the Bucks fired Griffin

Much like the fans, Doc Rivers didn't expect to be back on the sideline quickly as a head coach. Rivers has done several interviews since being hired by the Bucks to replace Griffin. In one interview, he mentioned that he never understood why the organization wanted to fire their previous head coach.

"Personally, I’ll be honest, I told ownership when they called, 'I don’t understand why you’re doing this,'" Rivers said.

Expand Tweet

Rivers also explained that he didn't understand why he was the choice to take over for Griffin. Since taking the job, it hasn't been all positive. The Bucks have struggled and stars are having a hard time adjusting to the new system that their new coach has for them.

Also read: “LeBron tier of lying”: NBA fans destroy Doc Rivers' for claiming he tried to keep Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2019