Who is Zion Williamson's mom, Sharonda Sampson? Exploring relationship between two

Dating back to his high school days, Zion Williamson has been one of the biggest names in the sport. When on the court, he is one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. If you asked him how he got here, he'd cite his mother as one of his biggest supporters.

Zion Williamson's mom, Sharonda Sampson, was also an athlete back in the day. During her college years, she was a track star. Because of her competitive nature, she was able to push her son to reach his full potential.

These days, Sampson is a middle school teacher that focuses in health and physical education. She was also Zion's basketball coach during his younger years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Does Zion Williamson's mom have a good relationship with the NBA star?

Sharonda Sampson was very invested in her son's life, and her hard work paid off. Now, she gets to see him play in the NBA and was a No. 1 pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.

As for their relationship, Zion Williamson is very close with his mom. Throughout the early years of his career, he has talked on numerous occasions about how impactful she's been on his life.

Towards the end of his rookie season, Zion openend up on how she has also been one of his toughest coaches.

"My mom to this day is the hardest coach I've ever had. There were times when my stepdad would look at me and say ‘you had a good game' and my mom would be like ‘I don't know what you're talking about, you had two or three turnovers.”

His mom might have been hard on him, but Zion is greatly for it. The All-Star forward admitted that he wouldn't be in the position he is in now if it wasn't for her.

“I wouldn't be here without my mom … I did it 'cause it's what my mom taught me. I feel like it was the least I could do and to just show the community that I'm with them.”

Based on how he's spoken about her over the years, it's evident that Zion and his mother share an extremely close bond.

Poll : 0 votes