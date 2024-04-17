"Whole a** clown" - NBA fans in splits as Dillon Brooks rants about star-studded Team USA Basketball roster for Paris Olympics

Basketball fans all over the world are reacting to Team USA's Avengers-like roster and Dillon Brooks could not help but share his take on the star-studded roster. It is hard to tell if Brooks is actually serious, or if he is leaning into his role as an instigator or a villain of some sort.

He might simply be trying to get in the heads of the players to get a mental advantage over Team USA. However, there isn't even a guarantee that these two teams will face each other since they begin the Olympics in different groups.

Regardless, Brooks has decided to call out the US team, saying that the star-studded roster is being assembled to take him and Team Canada down, while referencing a verse from Canadian artist Drake.

There was a plethora of reactions to Dillon Brooks' comments, with some taking shots at him for speaking his mind.

"There’s a difference between being confident and being a whole ass clown," a fan said.

"Can you say hater. This bro wants to be the villain so bad," said @imdannydope.

"Main character syndrome," tweeted @blvkstvh .

Some fans were amused by Brooks' comments and called him funny.

"Nah homie, they're trying to beat everyone else. Germany etc etc," tweeted another fan.

"Bro is mad funny. Can't hate this man," said a fan.

"My guy Dillon Brooks. I rock with this guy fr fr," said @bishop_beve.

Despite the Paris Olympics still being a few months away, it seems Dillon Brooks has already decided to stir up some drama with his comments. But first, most of Team USA's players will have to focus on the NBA Playoffs before thinking about Brooks or the Olympics.

Dillon Brooks led Team Canada against Team USA in the last FIBA World Cup tournament

Neither Team USA nor Team Canada battled for gold at the most recent FIBA World Cup tournament. That clash was between Germany and Serbia, with the Germans securing the top prize through an 83-77 victory.

USA and Canada did battle it out for the bronze medal and it was one exciting matchup. It was a back-and-forth contest from the get-go, with both teams exchanging the lead multiple times. Even as the game entered the final frame, the game was never out of reach for either side.

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges took on the mantle as Team USA's hero. With his national team being down by three points, he was able to hit a game-tying three-pointer after grabbing an offensive rebound off a free throw which he himself missed.

However, Team Canada started to pull away during the overtime period. They snatched the lead early in OT and never looked back. Team USA tried to hold on but they would never seize the lead again and Canada won 127-118, taking the bronze medal.

Dillon Brooks was huge for Canada as they beat their opponents, scoring 39 points on 7-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

This could be a major reason as to why Dillon Brooks has found some confidence against Team USA. However, Steve Kerr has assembled a whole new roster, none of whom were present in the FIBA World Cup, but it does contain some Gold Medalists from previous international contests, including Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

