Why did Andre Iguodala win NBA Finals MVP in 2015?

Andre Iguodala pulled off one of the biggest surprises in NBA history when he won the 2015 Finals MVP over Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors' starting point guard was unquestionably the best player on that team and the engine that makes everything run on their offense.

“Iggy’s” claim to the said award may have started in Game 4 when the Warriors trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers 1-2 in the championship round. Even after losing Kyrie Irving to a knee injury in Game 1, LeBron James proved to be a problem that could cost them the title.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star replaced center Andrew Bogut in the starting lineup as James’ primary defender. Unknowingly then, the Warriors unleashed what would become popularly known as the “Death Lineup” with Iguodala’s insertion.

Game 4 was the most lopsided win of the series as the Golden State Warriors demolished the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-82. The Bay Area team had retaken home-court advantage and tied the series after their victory.

Andre Iguodala tied Steph Curry for a team-high 22 points but shot 53.3% (8-15) from the field to Curry’s 47.1% (8-17). “Iggy’s” impact, however, was more evident on the defensive end where he helped hold LeBron James to 20 points on 7-22 shooting (31.8%).

Before Game 4, “King James” averaged 41 points while hitting 40% of his shots. For the first time in the series, James had to work hard for his shots right from the opening bell.

In the clinching win in Game 6, Andre Iguodala again tied Steph Curry with 25 points and was again more efficient from the field. “Iggy” hit 45.% of his shots, including 37.5% from behind the arc. Curry was 42.1% from the field and made 27.3% of his triples.

On the other end of the floor, the versatile forward helped limit LeBron James to 32 points on 39.4% shooting.

The Golden State Warriors did not lose a game once Iguodala was inserted into the starting unit. “King James” shot 38% from the field with him as the primary defender. Against everyone else, James had a 44% shooting clip.

Andre Iguodala has called Steph Curry the greatest point guard of all time

Andre Iguodala may have upended Steph Curry for the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, but he’s calling his teammate the greatest point guard of all time.

When Curry finally ticked the only box missing from his resume when he won the 2023 NBA Finals MVP, Iguodala had this to say:

"This one holds a lot of weight just because of all the shots each championship they threw at us. Particularly that they threw at Steph. Finals MVP on the first one.

“More than anything, Steph, I think he solidified himself today, not even today, just his career as the best point guard of all time."

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, a five-time champion, is widely regarded as the best to play in that position. Steph Curry now has four championships and is unquestionably the greatest shooter to ever play in the NBA.

Andre Iguodala putting Curry over Johnson on his list of all-time best point guards is something the deadeye shooter has greatly appreciated.

