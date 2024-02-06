Why is Andrew Wiggins not playing for Warriors? Latest injury update on former NBA champion (February 5, 2024)

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way stars in the league. His presence in the Warriors' roster has proven to be fruitful as they've thrived with him at the helm. But he won't be with the team as they face the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

The Warriors have struggled to improve their record this season. They've fallen to the 12th place in the Western Conference standings. In their last five games, they've lost three, including the one against the Atlanta Hawks where Steph Curry finished with 60 points.

The Warriors and the Nets will face each other tonight as the Brooklyn team host the 2022 champions. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Andrew Wiggins injury update

The Warriors have only Andrew Wiggins on the injury report for the game tonight. He's listed as 'out' with an ankle injury. Tonight's game will only be his fifth missed game of the season. So far, he's been healthy for the majority of the team's campaign, giving them a boost on both ends.

Wiggins has played 42 games this season and is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. The star forward is registering the lowest points average of his career this season.

What happened to Andrew Wiggins?

Wiggins sustained an ankle injury as they played against the Hawks last week. The forward injured his ankle during the last minute of the second quarter. The 2014-15 Rookie of the Year went up to grab the defensive rebound against Altanta's Clint Capela. However, it did not end well as he went down on the center's foot, twisting his ankle in the process.

Wiggins had to leave the floor. He limped his way into the locker room and did not return to the court. Diagnosed with a left ankle injury, the 28-year-old was ruled out for the entire game by the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr is looking on the positive side of things, as he expects Wiggins to recover soon.

"We don’t expect him to miss much time. Day to day," Kerr said.

In the meantime, Moses Moody will have the chance to play for longer periods to address Wiggins' absence. Moody has missed the team's last nine games, including their loss against the Hawks. The young forward has played 34 games this season and has been reliable for the team and their goal.

