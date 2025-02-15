Why is Anthony Davis not playing in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? Reason behind Mavericks superstar's absence revealed

Anthony Davis will be absent from the court during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The Dallas Mavericks superstar earned his 10th All-Star selection as a reserve, thanks to his stellar performances throughout the 2024-25 season.

However, despite receiving the honor, Davis will be sidelined due to a left abductor strain, which he sustained during his Mavericks debut last Saturday. The injury has proven to be more severe than initially expected, forcing the Paris Olympics gold medalist to remain out for several weeks.

Initially, the former Lakers star downplayed the severity of his injury, expressing optimism about returning sooner rather than later. However, after undergoing further scans and treatment, Davis was ruled out for an extended recovery period.

"Just the leg got tight, like a little spasm," Davis had said. "Just came back and tried to get it loose and everything. Obviously, dealing with the ab strain still, so just tried to get it loose. It wouldn't really loosen up and let go, but it's nothing serious. I'm fine."

The NBA announced Kyrie Irving as Davis' replacement and the Mavericks' point guard will feature in his ninth All-Star Game.

Anthony Davis All-Star Games stats

Anthony Davis has been a consistent presence in the NBA All-Star Game since entering the league. He earned eight consecutive selections from 2014 to 2021 before injuries disrupted his streak.

Of his 10 All-Star selections, Davis has participated in seven games, averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in All-Star appearances.

His most memorable All-Star moment came in 2017 when he claimed the MVP award. The former New Orleans Pelicans star delivered a historic performance, scoring 52 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in that year's game.

