Why is Anthony Davis not playing tonight against Warriors? Latest injury update for Lakers center (April 9)

The LA Lakers will be playing against the Golden State Warriors in a crucial regular-season game tonight, but their injury report reveals that they will not have the services of Anthony Davis. According to sources, the defensive big man is dealing with headaches.

The Lakers and the Warriors are looking to improve their records as they sit at the bottom of the playoff picture. Both teams will likely play against each other in the Play-In Tournament. However, it will depend on whether the Sacramento Kings win against the OKC Thunder tonight. That would improve LA's record and put them in the eighth spot.

Davis reportedly has a headache and is nauseous, which is why he'll miss tonight's game. The team also reported that LeBron James is listed as questionable due to illness. Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino are all injured.

For the Warriors, Dario Saric remains out as he deals with a knee injury. Both Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II are probable.

A timetable for Davis hasn't been released, but there is hope that he'll return to the lineup on Friday, April 12, as they face the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers need Anthony Davis to be available

With only three games left to their season (including tonight's game against the Warriors), the Lakers need their stars to be available. Most importantly, Anthony Davis' presence is much-needed for the team. He's been healthy this season, playing 74 games.

His presence has played a significant part in the team's 2023-24 NBA season. He has averaged 24.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while making 55.4% of his shots from the field.

In their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis shared that the LA Lakers are aware of what they have to do to be in the postseason. The Lakers are in a tough situation, as they are still within the Play-In zone.

"We know the position that we’re in and the opportunity that we have," Davis said. "Today was a big opportunity to move up to eight, which we did, but I think what’s understood doesn’t have to be explained, and we all know the position that we’re in."

After that game, the All-Star big man suffered an eye injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves and had to exit the game. His team fell back to the ninth spot in the standings and are in the hunt to re-capture the eighth spot. However, that might be a tough task for them, as Davis' presence has played a major role in how they've found success this season.

