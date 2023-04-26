Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards is facing legal action after his actions following a series-ending Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. According to reports, Edwards threw a folding chair that hit two employees and was cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault.

The one-time All-Star missed a game-tying shot that could've extended the Wolves' season as Minnesota lost 112-109. After the miss, Edwards sprinted to the locker room. It was reported that the young star picked up a folding chair and swung it, hitting two people.

A security guard was struck by the chair as well as a second employee. Both have been confirmed to have suffered injuries. Neither Edwards nor the Wolves have released a statement regarding the incident. However, sources have confirmed that authorities have been involved.

Denver Police held up the Minnesota's team bus to cite Edwards, but no further statements have been released.

Edwards led the Wolves in five games to make the series competitive against the Nuggets. The former No. 1 pick averaged 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists and shot 48.2%, including 34.9% from beyond the arc.

In Game 4, he switched up a gear and forced a Game 5 with his clutch performance.

