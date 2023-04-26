Create

Is Anthony Edwards actually Michael Jordan's son? Taking a closer look at the rumors about the two superstars

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 26, 2023 22:51 GMT
Taking a look at the relationship of Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards
Taking a look at the relationship of Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the best talents in the NBA right now and has made a name for himself as a rising star. Interestingly, rumors have surfaced during his rookie season about him being potentially the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Edwards entered the league with a different kind of aura that separates him from other young stars. Ant's confidence in his talents and skills was reminiscent of some of the all-time greats, more specifically, Jordan. Since then, rumors about him being one of MJ's sons have been brought up.

Anthony Edwards is 1000% Michael Jordan’s son 😂 🤯 via @AntEdwardsFC https://t.co/aNWLpFuZll

Both players look exactly like each other as well, and even dominate the game in a similar manner. However, despite being alike in attitude, they aren't related to each other.

Although Edwards has shared that he's had interactions with MJ, that doesn't seal the deal that they are related to. Oftentimes, when the two interact, it's usually the six-time champion giving advice to the young star.

youtube-cover

You might also be interested in reading this: Why has Anthony Edwards been cited for assault? Looking at his Game-5 postgame outburst

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...