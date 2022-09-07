"Why? Because he's Giannis Antetokounmpo" - 3x All-Star betting on the 'Greek Freak' having the highest scoring game at EuroBasket

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the most famous NBA players competing for the 2022 EuroBasket title. With their dominant skills on display in the tournament, Doncic had an interesting take on who would score the most points in a game.

Doncic has been a particularly dominant force while representing his home country of Slovenia. Although his shooting from beyond the arc has been rather underwhelming, the manner in which the 23-year-old dictates the flow of the game is awe-inspiring.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has singlehandedly turned Greece into a powerhouse in the tournament. Establishing his dominant game style in the EuroBasket, Antetokounmpo has reminded the world of why he's considered one of the best.

In this regard, the two could be considered among the best players at this event. However, when asked about who could score the most points in a EuroBasket game, Doncic gave a hilarious but honest response when he said:

"I would bet on Giannis. Why? Because he's Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Luka picked Giannis when asked who will have the highest-scoring game at Game recognize gameLuka picked Giannis when asked who will have the highest-scoring game at #EuroBasket Game recognize game 😅Luka picked Giannis when asked who will have the highest-scoring game at #EuroBasket https://t.co/LoRuZ2TRL3

The context of the video itself is quite interesting. While the interview came after Slovenia's 88-80 win against Germany, Greece dominated Ukraine with a scoreline of 99-79.

A major part of Greece's success in the game was Giannis Antetokounmpo's ridiculous 41-point performance.

Scoring the most points in a game since Dirk Nowitzki's legendary 43-point showing for Germany, Antetokounmpo carved out a place for himself in history.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic also posted an impressive performance in Slovenia's win against Germany. With a double-double of 36 points and 10 rebounds, he also added four assists to lead Slovenia to a much-needed victory.

36 points

10 rebounds

4 assists



14-of-25 FG

6-of-9 FT



Luka Doncic's BIG night leads Slovenia to a bounce-back win over Dennis Schroder and Germany36 points10 rebounds4 assists14-of-25 FG6-of-9 FT Luka Doncic's BIG night leads Slovenia to a bounce-back win over Dennis Schroder and Germany 🔥36 points10 rebounds4 assists14-of-25 FG6-of-9 FThttps://t.co/j0pxTLBhWD

With wins in their respective games, both Slovenia and Greece are through to the round of 16.

A potential Luka Doncic vs Giannis Antetokounmpo showdown awaits

Luka Doncic drives into the paint

With Slovenia and Greece qualifying for the round of 16, a potential battle between the NBA superstars awaits. While Slovenia find themselves tied for first place in the Group B table with Germany, Greece top the Group C table with an unbeaten record at the moment.

With their current placements in mind, a potential Luka Doncic-Giannis Antetokounmpo showdown is not out of the question. The round of 16 will feature a matchup between Slovenia vs. the third-place finishers in Group A. Meanwhile, Greece are set to face the fourth-place finishers in Group D (currently Finland).

Should both teams win their respective round-of-16 encounters, they will face off in the quarter-finals. With Slovenia being the defending champions, such a situation will present an entertaining battle between the two NBA giants.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava