Why did Boston Celtics not cover the spread against Milwaukee Bucks? All reasons uncovered

The Boston Celtics were the favorites to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at the TD Garden. They were -5.5 to cover the spread entering the game, and the Celtics were on their way to winning people some money before Thanksgiving. But why did the Celtics not cover the spread against the Bucks?

Boston was up 119-113 when Malik Beasley hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer. It trimmed the Celtics' lead to just three points, with the final score being 119-116. That meant a lot of bettors who had Boston covering the spread lost.

While Beasley's shot was unnecessary since the game was already decided, he probably doesn't care about people's bets. The Celtics could have also defended the shot or even not let the Bucks make a comeback with less than five minutes left in the game.

Here's Beasley's shot that cost the Celtics to cover the spread:

Of course, Malik Beasley's shot will get criticized by bettors, but it was not the only reason why the Boston Celtics did not cover the spread. They were on their way to winning the game by a wide margin. They were even up 108-91 with 5:42 left in the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a furious rally after Boston suddenly took their foot off the pedal. They had turnovers, missed free throws, and just bad defense toward the end of the game.

Damian Lillard even cut the lead to just three points with 43.2 seconds remaining in the game. The Celtics managed to hold on to get the win, but bettors won't like what happened. They were already expecting a payout just in time for Thanksgiving.

Boston Celtics get win over Milwaukee Bucks in first matchup of the season

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

The first matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks was a blowout for most of the game. The Celtics had a big lead midway through the fourth quarter when the Bucks decided to make things interesting. However, in the end, Boston got the 119-116 win to remain atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with 26 points and eight assists, while Jayson Tatum had 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Jrue Holiday struggled against his former team, shooting just 1-for-8 and finishing with five points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brook Lopez had a game-high 28 points with seven rebounds and one block. Damian Lillard contributed 27 points, but he struggled to shoot the ball for most of the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo was 7-for-20 from the field with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

