Why is Brandon Ingram out tonight vs Germany at FIBA World Cup 2023?

Team USA will not have Brandon Ingram tonight vs Germany in the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The rest of Steve Kerr’s roster will have to step up to fill the void left by Ingram’s unavailability.

USA Basketball posted this on “X” regarding the New Orleans Pelicans star’s status:

“Brandon Ingram (upper respiratory illness) will be out Friday vs. Germany.”

Grant Hill and the American delegation haven’t given much details except that “BI” will not be around to face the Germans due to upper respiratory illness. It has not been ascertained if he was able to practice with the team on Thursday.

The one-time All-Star has not had the kind of World Cup campaign he and basketball fans expected. He's averaging just 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The versatile forward, one of the NBA’s most versatile scorers, is hitting 48.4% of his shots but is only 27.3% from behind the arc.

Before the competition, reports came out that Kerr wanted Ingram to follow the role played by Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony for USA Basketball. Ingram struggled so badly that the coach had to remove him from the starting lineup against Jordan in the first round.

Taking Ingram’s place in the lineup was Josh Hart of the New York Knicks. The change, though, seemed to have little impact on the former LA Lakers forward’s play. He had just two points against Montenegro, followed it up with 10 in a sorry loss to Lithuania before hitting 10 points against Italy.

Because of his up-and-down play, Brandon Ingram’s absence has been trolled on social media. One fan tweeted:

Germany is the only unbeaten team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It remains to be seen if Ingram’s absence will be crucial in the semi-final match for the Americans.

Will Brandon Ingram be ready for the NBA season?

USA Basketball has not given any indication that the illness is serious.

Brandon Ingram is likely to play for the New Orleans Pelicans in the upcoming NBA season. He might even be healthy enough to suit up in the 2023 FIBA World Cup final if they USA beats Germany in the last four.

Ingram’s health will be crucial for the Pelican’s campaign next season. A healthy Zion Williamson and “BI” will push New Orleans to contend for at least the playoffs. The Pelicans and Team USA will be hoping that he recovers soon.