"Why are you bullying me??": Kevin Durant hilariously fires back at fan for catching stray in Michael Jordan comparison over online heckling habits

There are times when Kevin Durant responds to online criticism with fierce comebacks that clearly show the two-time NBA champion's annoyance. Other times, however, Durant appears to play along as he sarcastically responds to his naysayers.

On Friday, one netizen decided to evoke the Houston Rockets forward's name in a post that was meant to highlight the good qualities of an all-time NBA great.

"When has Michael Jordan ever bullied a normal person in the real world like @KDTrey5? Not another pro athlete or rapper, but a random everyday person?" this netizen tweeted. "When did MJ ever have a heckling fan ejected like overrated @KingJames? MJ is a man of the people."

Seeing that this netizen tagged him in the post, Durant returned fire in a hilarious way.

"Why are u bullying me??" KD posted on X.

Though this netizen did not specify which "bullying" incident he was referring to, Durant has been known to verbally engage with fans who are talking smack to him both in person and on the online realm.

One such instance was in February 2024, when Durant (who was then playing for the Phoenix Suns) was called a "b*tch" as he made his way to the court at American Airlines Center. For a few awkward minutes, the former Finals MVP exchanged words with two individuals who tried to explain themselves.

On the other hand, there are also multiple clips online of KD having positive interactions with fans, such as moments when he daps up kids on the streets. Either way, Durant has no qualms responding exactly how he wants to, when he sees fit.

Kevin Durant makes Dave Chappelle comparison to explain intensity of his fan engagement

A few days before his "bullying" comment, Durant responded to a netizen asking what he gets from "arguing with fans." In doing so, the Rockets superstar compared himself to an iconic comedian.

"I get nothing but lashes for this but it’s entertainment to some people so I provide that service for them. Think of it like Dave Chappelle or any comedian you like just goes to a comedy club and test his jokes out unexpectedly," Durant tweeted. "Some people feel offended by the jokes but some understand the setting.."

In Durant's mind, responding to fans' comments is apparently a service to them, even when their words sometimes sting.

