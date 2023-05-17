Charli Collier has landed in free agency with the WNBA season set to tip off on Friday. As the Dallas Wings finalized their roster, the team released the 2021 No. 1 pick.

After being named to the WNBA's All-Rookie team, Collier didn't start for the Wings once last season. She averaged just 2.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 9.4 minutes per game in 45 games.

The team broke the news this week, with Charli Collier then posting a statement on social media that reflected on her time with the team and discussed the future:

"Today is a hard day, but I am proud of the work I have put in to get here and know there are better things ahead. I went overseas, grew as a person and got better. All the feedback I got through camp was positive. Today I was told that if not for injuries at other spots I would have been on the team. That's a hard thing to hear.

"To be a No. 1 pick is a privilege and it comes with pressure, but I am thankful for every lesson and will use all the negativity that comes today as fuel to be great. Work is never done and I'm ready for my next opportunity."

Looking at the career of Charli Collier

At one time, Charli Collier was considered to be one of the best prospects in women's collegiate basketball. As a member of the Texas Longhorns, she was named to the All-Big 12 Conference first team twice and earned Big 12 All-Defensive team honors in 2021.

After that, the 2018 McDonald's All-American was selected first in the 2021 WNBA draft. During that time, she also struck up a friendship with fellow former Texas Longhorn, Kevin Durant, who FaceTimed her before the draft.

Currently, a slew of top WNBA prospects have found themselves as free agents ahead of the Friday's season tip-off

Recently, Brea Beal was released, causing many to question whether or not it's time for the WNBA to expand the league to prevent first-round picks from getting cut.

With Charli Collier released, do you think the WNBA needs more than its current roster of 12 teams?

