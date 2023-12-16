Why is D'Angelo Russell not playing tonight against Spurs? Latest injury update for Lakers guard (Dec. 15)

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to battle the young San Antonio Spurs, and they will be missing a few key pieces, along with starting point guard D'Angelo Russell. The former Ohio State Buckeye will be joined by Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish on the inactive list as the team will field quite a different starting lineup.

According to the recent Los Angeles Lakers' injury report, D'Angelo Russell is out with a migraine. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will be nursing his hip injury while Cam Reddish will also not be playing due to a right knee soreness.

Ruled out even before the game started are Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who all need more time to heal from their respective injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, the Lakers will be able to field LeBron James, who had a left calf contusion, alongside Taruean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt.

In a post by Grand Slam Picks, the projected starters now for the Lakers are Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and LeBron James.

This will be the first time that D'Angelo Russell will miss a game for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He has been averaging 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Expand Tweet

D'Angelo Russell responds to Magic Johnson's criticism about him earlier in his career

D'Angelo Russell's departure from the Los Angeles Lakers six years ago was marked by heavy criticism from Magic Johnson, who said that Russell wasn't a leader. Despite taking the high road, Russell has found success with the Nets and became an NBA All-Star, thus leading the team to the playoffs.

Years later, Russell recalls what he felt during that time in his own 'The Backyard' podcast and reveals how he battled through the stigma that he had to erase while his NBA career was ongoing. He said:

“I remember Magic Johnson was like ‘We need a leader’ or something like that. And I was already a natural leader," Russell said. "Like that was just already me, and I didn’t even know I was. After I got away from that, I was like ‘Damn, that’s really me. Everything that he said, I’m actually doing that.’"

As time went by, Russell regained his confidence and was a key component to his former teams like the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves before going back to the Lakers.

"I started realizing my teammates did want to play with me. I did make guys around me better," said Russell. "I did lead guys off the floor and help them get their s— together routine-wise, diet, sleep, whatever. I was actually that guy. But he created this stereotype that I wasn’t this guy, so then I was fighting that my whole career.”

Over his NBA career, D'Angelo Russell has earned $140 million and is set to earn $17.3 this year with the Lakers. His two-year, $37 million contract with the Lakers is a testament that the 27-year-old guard is doing something good and the franchise that traded for him before now gives him more trust.