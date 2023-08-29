Why is Dairis Bertans out of the FIBA World Cup 2023? Reason for sudden absence explored

Dairis Bertans has been huge for Latvia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup especially since Kristaps Porzingis opted to rest in the NBA off-season. However, the six-foot-four guard got injured in their game against France.

More known as the brother of OKC Thunder's Davis Betrans, Dairis is said to have suffered a partial tear of his left hamstring. For that reason, he has to sit out the rest of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The injury happened in the second quarter with three minutes left before half-time. The Latvians pulled off an 88-86 win over France with Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier on the roster. Bertans left the game with eight points and also sank two-three pointers.

The Latvian guard, in his first game of the tournament against Lebanon, had 20 points, four assists and one steal. According to the Latvian Basketball Association, the injury of Dairis Bertans will take five weeks to heal.

Latvia next face a loaded Canadian team in their final game of the group phase on Tuesday, August 29, having won their first two outings..They have already advanced to the next round and will have to find a way without Bertans.

Meanwhile, his brother, Davis Bertans, has been doing well for Latvia, averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. His best scoring output was against France, with 15 points along with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block

Dairis Bertans had a short-lived NBA career

The 33-year-old Dairis Bertans is older than his brother, Davis, by three years. During the 2018-19 NBA season, he was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans and made his league debut after going undrafted in 2011.

He played 12 games for the Pelicans and averaged 2.8 points on 13.9 minutes of playing time. Despite his NBA career cut short, Berans enjoyed success in the Latvian Basketball League, winning four titles, from 2009 to 2013. He also played for Supercoppa and became a champion in 2017 and 2018.

It was a dream for both brothers to play together in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but that's over now.

