Why is Dereck Lively II not playing tonight against the Timberwolves? Latest on Mavericks rookie's status (May 28)

Dereck Lively II has been listed as doubtful by the Dallas Mavericks for tonight's Game 4, but he will be out of the game. Lively exited Game 3 with a neck sprain and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. He has been vital in the Mavs' current postseason run that's likely heading to the NBA Finals.

According to the Mavs' official injury report, Lively is doubtful to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He's still dealing with a sprained neck and will probably be ruled out by the medical team before tip-off.

TNT's Chris Haynes reported earlier today that the 20-year-old rookie big man won't be cleared and will be on the sidelines. Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell are expected to get minutes in Lively's absence, with Maxi Kleber also in consideration if he becomes available.

What happened to Dereck Lively II?

Dereck Lively II suffered the injury with around eight minutes left in the second quarter. He went up to block Mike Conley's floater attempt and fell to the ground. Karl-Anthony Towns went up to get the rebound, but his knee accidentally hit Lively in the back of the head.

The Dallas Mavericks big man immediately grabbed his head and neck area and was visibly shaken up by the hit. It took him some time before he got up with some help from his teammates. He looked dazed and out of it and was taken to the back for further evaluation.

Lively was diagnosed with a neck sprain and ruled out for the rest of Game 3. But it didn't affect the result, as Daniel Gafford stepped up and made some crucial plays down the stretch. His clutch black on Conley and the alley-oop slam from Luka Doncic sealed the deal for the Mavs.

Dereck Lively II's stats in his postseason debut

Dereck Lively II played 55 games in his rookie season for the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 74.7% from the field. He was widely compared to former Mavs big man Tyson Chandler, who also serves as his mentor in the franchise.

Lively remains a huge contributor for the Mavs in his playoff debut. He's averaging 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 15 games. He was the difference-maker against the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 20-year-old rookie was most vital in the series versus the Thunder, where he was intentionally fouled and sent to the free-throw line.

He had a confident stroke and knocked down the free throws when his team needed it the most. His energy has also been infectious in the playoff series he has played so far.