"Why didn’t Pistons sign yo bum a** then" - NBA fans roast Dwight Howard for claiming his Philippine squad will outplay Pistons

Dwight Howard is taking on a new task of playing for the Philippine team for the Strong Group Athletics for the 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship from Jan. 19-28. He isn't the only former NBA star to represent the Philippines in the tournament, as he's joined with many others.

Howard will play with former Brooklyn Nets center Andray Blatche and former OKC Thunder forward Andre Roberson. The former NBA stars will be the main attraction for the Philippines in the tournament.

Howard expressed his excitement about playing for his new team on X, boldly claiming that the players he's playing with can take on the current roster of the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are an NBA-worst 3-33.

"My team in the Philippines could beat the pistons lol me , Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson , McKenzie lol it’s over," Howard tweeted.

Fans weren't impressed with his claims and shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of the things that the fans had to say to Howard after his comments about the Pistons.

Howard hasn't played an NBA game since the 2021-22 season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has played overseas, specifically in Asia.

Dwight Howard hints at being an import for the Philippine league

The Philippine Basketball Association has a height limit for basketball imports at 6-foot-9. On X, Dwight Howard addressed the possibility of him playing for the local league. According to Howard, he's listed at 6-10 but his actual height is 6-9.

"Real ones know I’m 6’9 and still was dominant at center against them 7 footers," Howard tweeted.

Howard could be hinting at the potential of him playing for the Philippine league. Despite his age, he can still be a force in other leagues outside of the NBA.

Howard arrived with Blatche in Manila

Howard received a warm welcome upon arriving in the capital city of the Philippines, Manila. Blatche was with him when he arrived, and the two had big smiles on their faces.

Blatche was the naturalized player of the Philippine national team. The former second-round pick played nine NBA seasons. He played for the national team in 2014 until 2018. He was involved in the brawl against the Australian national team during the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.